The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Final text of Lebanon deal describes ‘permanent’ resolution to maritime dispute

Lebanon refuses to recognize Israel, and as such will not sign an agreement directly with the Jewish State, impacting the wording of the agreement.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: OCTOBER 12, 2022 12:47
London-based Energean's drill ship begins drilling at the Karish natural gas field offshore Israel in the east Mediterranean May 9, 2022. Picture taken May 9, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ari Rabinovitch)
London-based Energean's drill ship begins drilling at the Karish natural gas field offshore Israel in the east Mediterranean May 9, 2022. Picture taken May 9, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ari Rabinovitch)

The text of the US-mediated agreement between Israel and Lebanon, describing a "permanent and equitable resolution regarding its maritime dispute," came to light on Wednesday, as Israeli cabinet ministers were set to discuss and vote on it.

"The United States...understands [Lebanon/Israel] is prepared to establish its permanent maritime boundary, and conclude a permanent and equitable resolution regarding its maritime dispute with [Israel/Lebanon]," the agreement reads.

The agreement comes in the form of letter exchanges between the US and Lebanon and the US and Israel, as well as letters from Lebanon and Israel to the UN, depositing the maritime boundary agreement, including coordinates. The parties agreed not to submit further charts or coordinates to the UN.

Lack of recognition

Lebanon refuses to recognize Israel, and as such will not sign an agreement directly with the Jewish State. This also impacts the wording of the agreement, such that Lebanon is recognizing the extent of its own economic waters, not where Israel's begin.

At the same time, the agreement states that representatives of Israel and Lebanon plan to meet at Naquora, on the border between the countries, to finalize the agreement "in the near future."

Fishermen catch fish, in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon, October 11, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER) Fishermen catch fish, in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon, October 11, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

The coordinates listed in the agreement would mean that the entire triangle of the Mediterranean Sea in dispute between Lebanon and Israel would be considered Lebanese economic waters.

The agreement specifically states that the "status quo" in terms of the lack of a recognized land border between Israel and Lebanon, remains the same, including territorial waters near the shore "including along and as defined by the current buoy line." The "buoy line" is a physical obstacle in the Mediterranean Sea extending out 5 km. from the Israel-Lebanon border, but not the full extent of its territorial waters.

Natural gas in exchange for money 

The agreement addresses the fact that there is an unknown quantity of natural gas in the Kana Field, which extends from Lebanese waters, across the disputed area - which will become Lebanon's - and into Israel.

Lebanon must license "one or more reputable, international corporations that are not subject to international sanctions...and that are not Israeli or Lebanese corporations" to develop Kana. TotalEnergies, which is French, currently holds the license and meets that criteria, but any successors would have to, as well.

Exploration of the reservoir can begin after the agreement enters into force, and Israel will not object to "reasonable and necessary activities," including drilling immediately south of the maritime boundary line, as long as Israel is notified in advance.

"Israel will be remunerated by the Block 9 Operator [TotalEnergies] for its rights to any potential deposits in the Prospect [Kana] and to that end, Israel and the Block 9 Operator will sign a financial agreement prior to [its]...final investment decision," the agreement states.

That wording, which does not get into specifics of how the remuneration will be calculated, is, apparently, a compromise between Israel's agreement to receive royalties from Total for its income from the gas field, while Lebanon demanded that Israel get a payout upfront.

In addition, "Lebanon is not responsible for, or party to, any arrangement between the Block 9 Operator and Israel."

If other natural resources are found in the disputed area and one party exploiting it would deplete the other party's deposit of that resource, the US will mediate "with a view to reaching an understanding on the allocation of rights."

Any dispute on the interpretation or implementation of the agreement is to be facilitated by the US.

Hezbollah's glaring absence

Not included in the leaked text is the guarantee letter that an Israeli source involved in the talks said Jerusalem was to receive from Washington that, in addition to committing to the aforementioned details, would say that the US will make sure Lebanon’s income from the reservoir will not reach Hezbollah in accordance with US sanctions.

The agreement does not address any kind of enforcement mechanism or assurances in light of Lebanon’s extreme government instability or that Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terrorist group that is part of the Lebanese government, will not sabotage the deal.

In fact, when asked if Lebanon gave any guarantees that Hezbollah will not render the deal irrelevant, a senior US official said on Tuesday night that "US mediation did not include discussions with Hezbollah.  This is with the sovereign leadership of Lebanon...and I have every assurance that the government of Lebanon intends to keep its end of this agreement, as I have on the Israeli side."



Tags Lebanon israel and lebanon Israel-Lebanon border Maritime security
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
4

Israel readies for war with Hezbollah after Lebanon ups maritime deal demands

: People walk as Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021.
5

What is Russia's Poseidon nuclear torpedo, can it cause nuclear tsunamis?

A mushroom cloud is seen caused by a nuclear bomb in this illustration.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by