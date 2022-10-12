The text of the US-mediated agreement between Israel and Lebanon, describing a "permanent and equitable resolution regarding its maritime dispute," came to light on Wednesday, as Israeli cabinet ministers were set to discuss and vote on it.

"The United States...understands [Lebanon/Israel] is prepared to establish its permanent maritime boundary, and conclude a permanent and equitable resolution regarding its maritime dispute with [Israel/Lebanon]," the agreement reads.

The agreement comes in the form of letter exchanges between the US and Lebanon and the US and Israel, as well as letters from Lebanon and Israel to the UN, depositing the maritime boundary agreement, including coordinates. The parties agreed not to submit further charts or coordinates to the UN.

Lack of recognition

Lebanon refuses to recognize Israel, and as such will not sign an agreement directly with the Jewish State. This also impacts the wording of the agreement, such that Lebanon is recognizing the extent of its own economic waters, not where Israel's begin.

At the same time, the agreement states that representatives of Israel and Lebanon plan to meet at Naquora, on the border between the countries, to finalize the agreement "in the near future."

The coordinates listed in the agreement would mean that the entire triangle of the Mediterranean Sea in dispute between Lebanon and Israel would be considered Lebanese economic waters.

Natural gas in exchange for money

The agreement specifically states that the "status quo" in terms of the lack of a recognized land border between Israel and Lebanon , remains the same, including territorial waters near the shore "including along and as defined by the current buoy line." The "buoy line" is a physical obstacle in the Mediterranean Sea extending out 5 km. from the Israel-Lebanon border, but not the full extent of its territorial waters.

The agreement addresses the fact that there is an unknown quantity of natural gas in the Kana Field, which extends from Lebanese waters, across the disputed area - which will become Lebanon's - and into Israel.

Lebanon must license "one or more reputable, international corporations that are not subject to international sanctions...and that are not Israeli or Lebanese corporations" to develop Kana. TotalEnergies, which is French, currently holds the license and meets that criteria, but any successors would have to, as well.

Exploration of the reservoir can begin after the agreement enters into force, and Israel will not object to "reasonable and necessary activities," including drilling immediately south of the maritime boundary line, as long as Israel is notified in advance.

"Israel will be remunerated by the Block 9 Operator [TotalEnergies] for its rights to any potential deposits in the Prospect [Kana] and to that end, Israel and the Block 9 Operator will sign a financial agreement prior to [its]...final investment decision," the agreement states.

That wording, which does not get into specifics of how the remuneration will be calculated, is, apparently, a compromise between Israel's agreement to receive royalties from Total for its income from the gas field, while Lebanon demanded that Israel get a payout upfront.

In addition, "Lebanon is not responsible for, or party to, any arrangement between the Block 9 Operator and Israel."

If other natural resources are found in the disputed area and one party exploiting it would deplete the other party's deposit of that resource, the US will mediate "with a view to reaching an understanding on the allocation of rights."

Any dispute on the interpretation or implementation of the agreement is to be facilitated by the US.

Hezbollah's glaring absence

Not included in the leaked text is the guarantee letter that an Israeli source involved in the talks said Jerusalem was to receive from Washington that, in addition to committing to the aforementioned details, would say that the US will make sure Lebanon’s income from the reservoir will not reach Hezbollah in accordance with US sanctions.

The agreement does not address any kind of enforcement mechanism or assurances in light of Lebanon’s extreme government instability or that Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terrorist group that is part of the Lebanese government, will not sabotage the deal.

In fact, when asked if Lebanon gave any guarantees that Hezbollah will not render the deal irrelevant, a senior US official said on Tuesday night that "US mediation did not include discussions with Hezbollah. This is with the sovereign leadership of Lebanon...and I have every assurance that the government of Lebanon intends to keep its end of this agreement, as I have on the Israeli side."