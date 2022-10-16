Israel denies accusations of navy vessels violating Lebanon's waters

The Lebanese army said on Sunday that Israeli Navy vessels violated Lebanese territorial waters several times on Saturday in an area opposite Rosh Hanikra, near the border between the two countries.

The statement said there were four violations where gunboats entered several hundred meters inside Lebanese waters and that the authorities were discussing the violations with a United Nations Interim Force.

Lebanon and Israel signaled their approval last week to a deal laying out their respective maritime rights.

In response to the Lebanese accusations, the IDF sent The Jerusalem Post a statement denying any incursion into Lebanese territorial waters.