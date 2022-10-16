Israel denies accusations of navy vessels violating Lebanon's waters

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 16, 2022 18:22

Updated: OCTOBER 16, 2022 19:40

The Lebanese army said on Sunday that Israeli Navy vessels violated Lebanese territorial waters several times on Saturday in an area opposite Rosh Hanikra, near the border between the two countries.

The statement said there were four violations where gunboats entered several hundred meters inside Lebanese waters and that the authorities were discussing the violations with a United Nations Interim Force.

Lebanon and Israel signaled their approval last week to a deal laying out their respective maritime rights.

In response to the Lebanese accusations, the IDF sent The Jerusalem Post a statement denying any incursion into Lebanese territorial waters.

Biden will 'act methodically' in reevaluating US-Saudi ties - Sullivan
By REUTERS
10/16/2022 04:42 PM
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes off coast of Central America region
By REUTERS
10/16/2022 04:10 PM
Russia says its forces repelled Ukrainian advances in Donetsk, Kherson
By REUTERS
10/16/2022 02:34 PM
Charges filed against residents who collaborated with terror operative
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/16/2022 02:01 PM
African Union chair calls for ceasefire, peace talks in Ethiopia
By REUTERS
10/16/2022 01:37 PM
Iran rejects Biden's support of anti-government protests as interference
By REUTERS
10/16/2022 09:47 AM
Four IDF soldiers injured in military vehicle accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/16/2022 09:02 AM
Police arrest suspect in California serial killings
By REUTERS
10/16/2022 03:38 AM
Tunisia police clash with protesters, the second night of protests
By REUTERS
10/16/2022 01:44 AM
Raleigh shooting emergency callers tell of bodies, screams and gunshots
By REUTERS
10/16/2022 01:28 AM
Palestinian shot after throwing Molotov cocktail towards Israeli bus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/16/2022 12:57 AM
Israeli forces fail to find evidence of alleged shooting attack near Eli
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/16/2022 12:16 AM
Elon Musk's SpaceX to fund Ukraine's Starlink despite 'losing money'
By REUTERS
10/15/2022 09:32 PM
Uganda introduces raft of measures to halt spread of Ebola
By REUTERS
10/15/2022 09:30 PM
Knesset defense committee to discuss Israel-Lebanon border deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/15/2022 09:13 PM
