Prime Minister Yair Lapid, alternate prime minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a meeting on Sunday with the heads of Israel's Mossad and Shin Bet, on the subject of the Palestinian Lions' Den militant group, Hebrew media reported.

The discussion was centered on the recent escalations in the West Bank, in which the Lions' Den has played a central part, although no further information from the meeting was shared.