The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Operation Break the Wave: 12 arrested across West Bank overnight

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 19, 2022 07:57

IDF soldiers, Shin Bet operatives and Israel Border Police forces operated across the West Bank on Tuesday night, arresting 12 individuals on suspicion of involvement in terror activities. 

In the Palestinian village of Abu Dis, four people were arrested, and in the Al-Ayda refugee camp nearby, another individual was also arrested.

In the West Bank city of Nablus, one wanted individual was arrested, and during the operation, gunshots could be heard in the surrounding area.

In the Hebron area, two wanted people were arrested in Bani Naim, and in the villages of A-Ram and Umm Ashrait, an additional two people were arrested.

No casualties were sustained by the Israeli forces, and the arrested individuals have been transferred for further investigation. 

Indonesia says 99 children have died from acute kidney injury this year
By REUTERS
10/19/2022 07:56 AM
N.Korea fires shots to warn S.Korea, urges 'enemies' to stop tensions
By REUTERS
10/19/2022 01:53 AM
IDF thwarts drug smuggling into Israel from Egypt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2022 11:44 PM
UAE president orders $100 million in aid to Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2022 09:42 PM
Lions' Den terrorist arrested by Border Police in Samaria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2022 09:20 PM
N.Korea fires artillery shells off east, west coasts -S.Korea military
By REUTERS
10/18/2022 07:10 PM
Lebanese president calls on Totalenergies to start drilling
By REUTERS
10/18/2022 05:48 PM
Road near Downing St closed after suspicious package found
By REUTERS
10/18/2022 01:53 PM
Lebanon says Israeli gunboat violated its waters on Monday
By REUTERS
10/18/2022 01:06 PM
Two killed in Russian missile strike on Kyiv
By REUTERS
10/18/2022 12:29 PM
As many as 23 children killed during Iran protests - UN rights office
By REUTERS
10/18/2022 12:27 PM
Lebanon's maritime deal with Israel does not lessen need for reforms
By REUTERS
10/18/2022 12:24 PM
Thirty percent of Ukraine's power stations destroyed in a week
By REUTERS
10/18/2022 11:47 AM
Interior Minister Shaked to crack down on Sudanese asylum seekers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2022 10:37 AM
Helicopter crashes in northern India, six killed
By REUTERS
10/18/2022 10:27 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by