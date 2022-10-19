Operation Break the Wave: 12 arrested across West Bank overnight

IDF soldiers, Shin Bet operatives and Israel Border Police forces operated across the West Bank on Tuesday night, arresting 12 individuals on suspicion of involvement in terror activities.

In the Palestinian village of Abu Dis, four people were arrested, and in the Al-Ayda refugee camp nearby, another individual was also arrested.

In the West Bank city of Nablus, one wanted individual was arrested, and during the operation, gunshots could be heard in the surrounding area.

In the Hebron area, two wanted people were arrested in Bani Naim, and in the villages of A-Ram and Umm Ashrait, an additional two people were arrested.

No casualties were sustained by the Israeli forces, and the arrested individuals have been transferred for further investigation.