Terrorist shooting attack foiled in Ma’aleh Adumim, one injured

Magen David Adom said that it was treating a male in his 20s for a gunshot wound in his hand. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 19, 2022 20:19

Updated: OCTOBER 19, 2022 20:34
Maaleh Adumim (photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
Maaleh Adumim
(photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)

One man was injured in a terrorist stabbing attack at the entrance of Maale Adumim before the terrorist was shot on Wednesday night, ZAKA said.

There have been several shooting attacks on Israeli security positions at the entrance of towns in recent weeks. 
There have been several shooting attacks on Israeli security positions at the entrance of towns in recent weeks. 

A terrorist opened fire in the direction of a security checkpoint at the entrance to the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat on October 8, killing18-year-old Military Police officer Noa Lazar, and severely wounding a 30-year-old security guard. 

A few days later, soldier St.-Sgt. Ido Baruch was killed in a drive-by shooting near the Shavei Shomron settlement in the northern West Bank.
This is a developing story.


Tags Israel Terrorism maale adumim
