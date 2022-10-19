Terrorist shooting attack foiled in Ma’aleh Adumim, one injured

One man was injured in a terrorist stabbing attack at the entrance of Maale Adumim before the terrorist was shot on Wednesday night, ZAKA said.

Magen David Adom said that it was treating a male in his 20s for a gunshot wound in his hand.There have been several shooting attacks on Israeli security positions at the entrance of towns in recent weeks.

A terrorist opened fire in the direction of a security checkpoint at the entrance to the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat on October 8, killing18-year-old Military Police officer Noa Lazar, and severely wounding a 30-year-old security guard.