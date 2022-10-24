The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Shooting at St. Louis high school leaves three dead, including suspect

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 24, 2022 19:57

At least two people were killed on Monday and six injured when a shooter opened fire at a St. Louis high school, according to St. Louis Police Commissioner Mike Mack, who said officers then fatally shot the suspect.

Police responded to Central Visual and Performing Arts High School at 9:10 a.m. on a call of an active shooter.

When police arrived, students were running out of the school and telling police officers that the shooter had a "long gun," Mack said during a news conference after the incident.

Officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter, fatally wounded them, Mack said.

Two Israeli injured in shooting incident in Bat Yam
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 08:28 PM
Iran 'will not remain indifferent' if claims of Russia's drone use true
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 07:56 PM
Russia's forces are preparing to work under radioactive contamination
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 07:09 PM
Netanyahu to request delay to court hearing set for election eve
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 06:28 PM
Lapid: Israel will soon become largest gas supplier to Europe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 06:11 PM
Syria canceled Lebanese meeting regarding Israel maritime deal - source
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 06:09 PM
Explosion heard in the vicinity of Syria's Qamishli - Syrian State TV
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 06:04 PM
UK, US, Russian military chiefs of staff held phone call over dirty nuke
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 05:19 PM
UK's Sunak rules out national election - lawmakers
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 05:07 PM
Prisoners riot in southern Israeli prison, attack guards
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 04:07 PM
Israelis thought to be connected to fetus embryo-swap unrelated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 04:06 PM
Bulgaria to cull 19,000 hens to contain bird flu outbreak
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 03:49 PM
Palestinian migrants drown in attempt to reach Europe - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 03:40 PM
Lebanese delegation to visit Syria to discuss maritime border
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 02:56 PM
Jerusalem stabbing attack victim regains consciousness
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 02:02 PM
