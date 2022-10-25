Security forces are operating in Nablus, according to the IDF spokesperson.

Forces that arrived at the scene exchanged fire with Palestinians.

According to Palestinian reports, at least 12 Palestinians were injured and two were killed. The Red Crescent reported that two Palestinians were killed during the gunfire and 14 were wounded. It is believed that this is an action against the members of the Lion's Den.

Because of yesterday's assassination of a senior member of the Lion's Den, the militants in Nablus announced their intention to avenge the assassination. The IDF action taken tonight was intended to thwart any intentions of carrying out attacks.