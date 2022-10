A weather alert is in place around the Kinneret in Israel's Galilee region, with strong winds set to blow at speeds of up to 55 kilometers per hour on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Association of Kinneret Cities warned prospective travelers to Israel's largest freshwater lake against entering the water without lifeguards or rescue services due to the dangers of broken branches and other objects flying around and due to the dangers of possibly drifting in too far into its depths.