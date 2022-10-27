Gantz to meet with Erdogan

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who is currently in Ankara on an official visit, will meet on Thursday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at 3:30 p.m. at the presidential residence, according to the Israeli Ministry of Defense spokesperson. This is in addition to his meeting with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar at the Ministry of Defense.

This is the first meeting of a defense minister with his counterpart in Turkey after over a decade.

As part of the meetings, Gantz will renew the official security relations between the countries.