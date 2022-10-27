The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Gantz to meet with Erdogan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 27, 2022 07:47

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who is currently in Ankara on an official visit, will meet on Thursday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at 3:30 p.m. at the presidential residence, according to the Israeli Ministry of Defense spokesperson. This is in addition to his meeting with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar at the Ministry of Defense.

This is the first meeting of a defense minister with his counterpart in Turkey after over a decade.

As part of the meetings, Gantz will renew the official security relations between the countries.

Herzog on Ukraine: 'There are things we cannot provide'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2022 07:51 AM
China willing to work with US to find ways for mutual benefit- Xi
By REUTERS
10/27/2022 06:32 AM
Canada police arrest Syria returnee on terrorism-related charges
By REUTERS
10/27/2022 12:35 AM
Disney CEO, asked if company is too woke, says it will cater to audience
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 10:10 PM
US warns terrorists may be planning an attack in Johannesburg
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2022 07:41 PM
Jordanian ministers resign ahead of cabinet reshuffle -state media
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 06:48 PM
Twitter plans to close Musk deal on previously agreed terms - report
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 06:23 PM
Six more suspects arrested in murder of Israeli Arab journalist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2022 05:23 PM
IDF drone falls in West Bank, no concern for leaked information
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2022 03:20 PM
Vehicle crashes into supermarket in central Israel, five injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2022 01:34 PM
Kremlin says Griner prisoner swap must be negotiated behind closed doors
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 01:22 PM
14 school students injured in bus accident up north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2022 12:17 PM
Suspected murder victim found in Kalkilya - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2022 10:57 AM
Tehran refinery staff stage strike
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 10:36 AM
Netanyahu trial: Pre-election hearing postponed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2022 09:52 AM
