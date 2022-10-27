The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Lebanon's president to dissolve gov't Monday if president not elected

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 27, 2022 21:14

Updated: OCTOBER 27, 2022 21:17

Lebanese President Michel Aoun warned Thursday that he would force Prime Minister Najib Mikati's government to resign if a president is not elected by the time his term ends on Monday.

"The current government is not trustworthy and cannot rule and I am about to sign a decree accepting its resignation. Mikati has no will to form a government, and there must be unity in the formation criteria, and I will give a chance until the end of my term.

On Monday, the Lebanese parliament failed to elect a president in its fourth attempt at voting.

Michel Moawad, an independent Lebanese politician opposed to Hezbollah, received 39 votes, 50 MPs voted with a blank slip, 10 MPS voted for Issam Khalifa (a professor specializing on Lebanon's maritime borders) and 13 MPs submitted ballots reading "New Lebanon." In the last attempted vote, 55 MPs cast blank ballots, while Moawad received 42 votes.

Famed 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' painting targeted by climate activists
By REUTERS
10/27/2022 04:21 PM
Patient attacks staff at Barzilai Medical Center, threatens with knife
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2022 01:25 PM
Ukraine has boosted its forces near Belarus in case of attack - General
By REUTERS
10/27/2022 12:19 PM
Russia's parliament passes law banning 'LGBT propaganda' between adults
By REUTERS
10/27/2022 11:38 AM
China says willing to communicate with US military, respect 'red lines
By REUTERS
10/27/2022 11:16 AM
Russia hits power grid in central regions of Ukraine overnight
By REUTERS
10/27/2022 11:03 AM
Gantz: 'Smotrich wants to promote officers based on faith'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2022 10:14 AM
Gantz to meet with Erdogan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2022 07:47 AM
China willing to work with US to find ways for mutual benefit- Xi
By REUTERS
10/27/2022 06:32 AM
Canada police arrest Syria returnee on terrorism-related charges
By REUTERS
10/27/2022 12:35 AM
Disney CEO, asked if company is too woke, says it will cater to audience
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 10:10 PM
US warns terrorists may be planning an attack in Johannesburg
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2022 07:41 PM
Jordanian ministers resign ahead of cabinet reshuffle -state media
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 06:48 PM
Twitter plans to close Musk deal on previously agreed terms - report
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 06:23 PM
Six more suspects arrested in murder of Israeli Arab journalist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2022 05:23 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by