Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov warned that if Israel provides weapons to Ukraine, Russia will see this as "unfriendly," during an interview with KAN news on Thursday.

"We have been working together for the past decades to achieve a good relationship, but any step that does not take cooperation into account could destroy the relationship. If Israel supplies Ukraine with weapons it will be considered by the Russian government as an unfriendly act," said Viktorov.