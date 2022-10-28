Defense Minister Gantz meets with US coordinator over Lebanon deal

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein, the mediator on behalf of the US administration for negotiations on the maritime border agreement with Lebanon on Friday.

Gantz thanked Hochstein, and expressed his appreciation for the administration's assistance in reaching the agreement, which he says strengthens stability and contributes to Israel's security.

The Defense Minister expressed hope that the agreement would be an opening for further positive developments in the region.