IDF vehicle flips over, IDF soldiers, Palestinian detainees injured

An IDF vehicle flipped over during routine operational activity near Kiryat Arba area on Friday, according to the IDF spokesperson unit.

As a result of the incident, an IDF officer was moderately injured, and another soldier and an officer were lightly injured. All three soldiers were evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment and their families have been informed.

Two Palestinian detainees who were in the vehicle during the incident were injured as well and were taken to a hospital for medical treatment by the Red Crescent.