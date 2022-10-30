IDF prepares to demolish home of Kiryat Arba terrorist, arrest brother

IDF soldiers, Shin Bet operatives and Israel Border Police operated throughout the West Bank on Saturday night, mapping the house of Muhammad al-Jabari, who carried out the Kiryat Arba terror attack on Saturday evening, and preparing it for demolition.

The security forces also arrested three individuals wanted on suspicion of involvement in terror activities, including Jabari's brother. Meanwhile, IDF forces operating in the Jalazone refugee camp arrested two individuals on suspicion of involvement in terror activities and confiscated several illegally acquired weapons.

During the operation, protestors threw stones in the direction of the IDF soldiers, who responded with measures to disperse the rioters. No casualties were sustained by the Israeli forces, and the arrested individuals have been transferred for further investigation.