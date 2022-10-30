The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF prepares to demolish home of Kiryat Arba terrorist, arrest brother

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 30, 2022 09:10

IDF soldiers, Shin Bet operatives and Israel Border Police operated throughout the West Bank on Saturday night, mapping the house of Muhammad al-Jabari, who carried out the Kiryat Arba terror attack on Saturday evening, and preparing it for demolition.

The security forces also arrested three individuals wanted on suspicion of involvement in terror activities, including Jabari's brother. Meanwhile, IDF forces operating in the Jalazone refugee camp arrested two individuals on suspicion of involvement in terror activities and confiscated several illegally acquired weapons.

During the operation, protestors threw stones in the direction of the IDF soldiers, who responded with measures to disperse the rioters. No casualties were sustained by the Israeli forces, and the arrested individuals have been transferred for further investigation. 

Storm Nalgae death toll climbs to 48 in Philippines, 22 missing
By REUTERS
10/30/2022 07:08 AM
S. Korea's Yoon declares national mourning period over stampede -repo
By REUTERS
10/30/2022 03:09 AM
Shooting attack targets IDF soldiers near Hebron, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2022 01:15 AM
Biden says husband of Speaker Pelosi getting better following attack
By REUTERS
10/29/2022 11:51 PM
Ukrainian official rules out any deals with Russia as long as war lasts
By REUTERS
10/29/2022 08:44 PM
Isaac Herzog condemns assault on Nancy Pelosi's husband
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/29/2022 06:51 PM
East Jerusalem man arrested for vehicle arson in Silwan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/29/2022 06:49 PM
Russia and Ukraine swap around 50 prisoners of war
By REUTERS
10/29/2022 04:42 PM
Huge blast heard in Somalia's capital Mogadishu
By REUTERS
10/29/2022 02:28 PM
Outgoing president says Lebanon may be heading to 'constitutional chaos'
By REUTERS
10/29/2022 01:42 PM
Pelosi's husband underwent successful surgery to repair skull fracture
By REUTERS
10/29/2022 12:52 AM
Rishi Sunak could freeze foreign aid - Telegraph
By REUTERS
10/29/2022 12:06 AM
Russians engaging in mass theft of medical equipment, says Zelensky
By REUTERS
10/28/2022 11:53 PM
New Zealand PM Ardern delayed in Antarctica after plane breaks down
By REUTERS
10/28/2022 11:25 PM
12-year-old child severely injured in Jessar al-Zarqa shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2022 08:53 PM
