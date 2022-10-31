The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Archeology Premium Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Operation Break the Wave: Eight people arrested in the West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 31, 2022 09:06

IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police arrested eight wanted individuals between Sunday night and Monday morning in the West Bank.

Two were arrested in Jenin by the IDF on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities. During the operation, Israeli forces fired at armed men who shot at them.

Another three were arrested in the Yehuda regional division, where IDF soldiers found a gun at the scene.

In the city of Kalkilya, Border Police and IDF arrested another two, where during the operation a number of suspects threw stones at the Israeli forces. In the village of Husan, one person was arrested on suspicion of involvement of terrorist activity.

The IDF also operated in Nablus overnight, where gunshots were heard in the area.

All eight wanted individuals were transferred for further investigation by security forces. 

There were no Israeli casualties throughout the operation.



Tags IDF Headline
Iran's Guards seize vessel carrying 11 mln liters of fuel in Gulf
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 07:43 AM
Teenage girl from Efrat found dead after going missing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2022 10:34 PM
Flares launched near Hermon after alert activated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2022 08:48 PM
Iran says it will not allow enemies to undermine its security - media
By REUTERS
10/30/2022 07:39 PM
Turkish DefMin in talks with Kyiv, Moscow to resume grains deal
By REUTERS
10/30/2022 05:34 PM
Gas prices to rise by 9 agurot on Tuesday night at midnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2022 04:58 PM
UN chief delays travel to focus on Ukraine's Black Sea grain deal
By REUTERS
10/30/2022 04:33 PM
NATO calls on Russia to urgently renew Ukraine grain deal
By REUTERS
10/30/2022 04:11 PM
IDF prepares to demolish home of Kiryat Arba terrorist, arrest brother
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2022 09:10 AM
Storm Nalgae death toll climbs to 48 in Philippines, 22 missing
By REUTERS
10/30/2022 07:08 AM
S. Korea's Yoon declares national mourning period over stampede -repo
By REUTERS
10/30/2022 03:09 AM
Shooting attack targets IDF soldiers near Hebron, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2022 01:15 AM
Biden says husband of Speaker Pelosi getting better following attack
By REUTERS
10/29/2022 11:51 PM
Ukrainian official rules out any deals with Russia as long as war lasts
By REUTERS
10/29/2022 08:44 PM
Isaac Herzog condemns assault on Nancy Pelosi's husband
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/29/2022 06:51 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by