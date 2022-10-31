With seaports blocked, Ukraine food exports could fall sharply - analyst

Ukraine can export no more than 3.5 million tonnes of farm goods a month if its Black Sea ports are blocked, analyst APK-Inform said on Monday after Russia suspended its participation in a UN program to safely export grain from the war zone.

The consultancy said Ukraine can export around 1.5 million tonnes of farm goods via its small Danube river ports, and around 1.7 million tonnes by trains via its western border.

Ukraine exported up to 6 million tonnes of grain per month before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, and sent more than 4 million tonnes abroad from its three seaports that were unblocked in October, the consultancy noted.