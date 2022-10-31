Two women appointed to senior positions in IDF intelligence

Two women were appointed to senior positions in the IDF's Intelligence Directorate on Monday, according to Army Radio.

Lt.-Col. M. was appointed to the head of the terrorism arena in the research division of the Intelligence Directorate, which is responsible for intelligence research on the Lebanese front. M. will receive the rank of colonel, becoming the first woman to reach this rank in the Intelligence Directorate.

Lt. Col. G. will be appointed as the intelligence attache to the US and also promoted to the rank of colonel and will be the first woman to serve in this position.