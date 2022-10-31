The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Archeology Premium Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Israel to give Ukraine military communication systems - report

Zelensky claimed that Israel's reluctance to provide defense aid was "not about [Israeli] national security."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 31, 2022 22:14

Updated: OCTOBER 31, 2022 22:45
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits an area damaged by Russian military strikes, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine May 29, 2022. (photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits an area damaged by Russian military strikes, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine May 29, 2022.
(photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Israel will provide Ukraine with military communication systems that the country requested months ago, N12's Uvda investigative program reported on Monday evening.

Uvda spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who told them that Ukraine had requested communication systems from Israel months ago, even before requesting air defense systems.

Zelensky pointed to this request as showing that Israel's reluctance to provide defense assistance to Ukraine was not about national security and instead was about the "attitude toward [Russian President Vladimir] Putin."

Zelensky revealed as well that he had asked Israel for drones and for help with cyber issues.

The Ukrainian president also addressed efforts earlier this year by then prime minister Naftali Bennett to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, saying "The Russians don't need a mediator, they just want someone to delay things. They saw in Bennett such a person. They used him. He wanted to stop the war, but he couldn't."

A Ukrainian serviceman speaks via mobile radio next to an armoured fighting vehicle, as Russia's invasion on Ukraine continues, near a frontline in Donetsk Region, Ukraine May 28, 2022. (credit: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters) A Ukrainian serviceman speaks via mobile radio next to an armoured fighting vehicle, as Russia's invasion on Ukraine continues, near a frontline in Donetsk Region, Ukraine May 28, 2022. (credit: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters)

Zelensky stressed that Israel must "choose a side" in the conflict. While stressing that he was not making comparisons, Zelensky pointed to European nations who stood silent during World War II, saying that Israel should avoid being like these countries.

"When you hear the silence, especially from Israel, you begin to hear the voice of Nazis."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

In response to a question by Uvda concerning a comparison he made between Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Nazi's Final Solution, Zelensky stated "When you hear the silence, especially from Israel, you begin to hear the voice of Nazis. This was my message."

Ukraine continues to request further aid from Israel

Ukrainian officials have been pushing Israel to provide further support for Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country, although Israeli officials have been hesitant to commit more than humanitarian aid.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuck told the Hill on Sunday that Ukraine is pushing the US to pressure Israel into providing weapons to the country.

Korniychuck did welcome Israeli aid "on some technical issues related to defense," pointing to promises by Israeli officials to provide an advanced warning system to help alert civilians of incoming attacks, but pushed that "we are expecting more from Israel of course."

The Ukrainian ambassador told The Hill that he meets with US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides weekly, calling him his "secret weapon" in getting Israel to provide defense support to Ukraine.



Tags Israel ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Military Communication
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
3

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
4

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
5

Are you too easily influenced? This optical illusion will tell you

A female or a male figure?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by