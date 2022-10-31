Israel to give Ukraine military communication systems - report

Israel will provide Ukraine with military communication systems that the country requested months ago, N12's Uvda investigative program reported on Monday evening.

Uvda spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who told them that Ukraine had requested communication systems from Israel months ago, even before requesting air defense systems.

Zelensky pointed to this request as showing that Israel's reluctance to provide defense assistance to Ukraine was not about national security and instead was about the "attitude toward [Russian President Vladimir] Putin."

Zelensky revealed as well that he had asked Israel for drones and for help with cyber issues.

The Ukrainian president also addressed efforts earlier this year by then prime minister Naftali Bennett to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, saying "The Russians don't need a mediator, they just want someone to delay things. They saw in Bennett such a person. They used him. He wanted to stop the war, but he couldn't."

A Ukrainian serviceman speaks via mobile radio next to an armoured fighting vehicle, as Russia's invasion on Ukraine continues, near a frontline in Donetsk Region, Ukraine May 28, 2022. (credit: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters)

Zelensky stressed that Israel must "choose a side" in the conflict. While stressing that he was not making comparisons, Zelensky pointed to European nations who stood silent during World War II, saying that Israel should avoid being like these countries.

"When you hear the silence, especially from Israel, you begin to hear the voice of Nazis." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

In response to a question by Uvda concerning a comparison he made between Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Nazi's Final Solution, Zelensky stated "When you hear the silence, especially from Israel, you begin to hear the voice of Nazis. This was my message."

Ukraine continues to request further aid from Israel

Ukrainian officials have been pushing Israel to provide further support for Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country, although Israeli officials have been hesitant to commit more than humanitarian aid.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuck told the Hill on Sunday that Ukraine is pushing the US to pressure Israel into providing weapons to the country.

Korniychuck did welcome Israeli aid "on some technical issues related to defense," pointing to promises by Israeli officials to provide an advanced warning system to help alert civilians of incoming attacks, but pushed that "we are expecting more from Israel of course."

The Ukrainian ambassador told The Hill that he meets with US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides weekly, calling him his "secret weapon" in getting Israel to provide defense support to Ukraine.