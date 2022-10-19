Israel has offered to help Ukraine in developing an early-warning system but will not provide weapon systems, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Wednesday.

"Our policy vis-a-vis Ukraine will not change - we will continue to support and stand with the West, we will not provide weapon systems. We have asked the Ukrainians to share information regarding their needs, and offered to assist in developing a life-saving early-warning system,” he said.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz addresses EU member-state Ambassadors in Israel, October 19, 2022 (credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Gantz made the comments in a briefing to EU member-state Ambassadors in Israel.

