Israel will not supply weapons to Ukraine but will help create missile warning system

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 19, 2022 14:17

Updated: OCTOBER 19, 2022 14:35
Firefighters work to put out a fire in an energy infrastructure facilities, damaged by a Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, October 18, 2022. (photo credit: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Israel has offered to help Ukraine in developing an early-warning system but will not provide weapon systems, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Wednesday.

"Our policy vis-a-vis Ukraine will not change - we will continue to support and stand with the West, we will not provide weapon systems. We have asked the Ukrainians to share information regarding their needs, and offered to assist in developing a life-saving early-warning system,” he said.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz addresses EU member-state Ambassadors in Israel, October 19, 2022 (credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY) Defense Minister Benny Gantz addresses EU member-state Ambassadors in Israel, October 19, 2022 (credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Gantz made the comments in a briefing to EU member-state Ambassadors in Israel.

This is a developing story



Tags Benny Gantz Defense Ministry ukraine Ukraine Israel relations Ukraine-Russia War
