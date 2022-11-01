Man celebrates 100th birthday by casting vote for Ayelet Shaked

A 100-year-old man has celebrated his milestone of a birthday by voting in the elections for the 25th Knesset on Tuesday afternoon.
After the centenarian cast his vote for Habayit Hayehudi, party leader Ayelet Shaked took to twitter, saying that the event made her emotional, and wishing him a happy birthday and a long life.
מסוג הדברים שמרגשים אותי!יהושע לוי מבת עין חוגג היום יום הולדת 100 והגיע להצביע לבית היהודי.עד 120 יהושע היקר pic.twitter.com/wQGgrof8IZ— איילת שקד Ayelet Shaked (@Ayelet__Shaked) November 1, 2022