Violent clashes reported between Jews, Arabs in Sheikh Jarrah - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 23:44

Violent altercations erupted late Tuesday night between Arabs and Jews in the disputed Shiekh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem, videos circulating on social media appeared to show.

In the footage, a man is seen attacking a Jewish Israeli with a steel chain near an Israel Police vehicle before running away when chased by other Israelis.

This is a developing story.

Labor delay post-election event to an unknown time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 11:42 PM
UN coordinator expects loaded ships to leave Ukrainian ports Thursday
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 11:30 PM
Ayelet Shaked receives 80,000 votes, throws support behind Bibi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 11:27 PM
Suspect in hammer attack on Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to charges
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 11:15 PM
Palestinian carrying knife arrested at West Bank checkpoint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 11:05 PM
Turkish defense minister says UN-brokered grains deal will continue
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 10:59 PM
Voter turnout in Israeli prisons at 80% as polls close
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 09:51 PM
Sunrise Israel to participate in the Tel Aviv Night run
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
11/01/2022 09:35 PM
Likud, Shas cancel post-election events shortly before polls close
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 09:19 PM
Bolsonaro to make public address at Brazil's presidential palace
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 08:02 PM
30% of Arab sector votes have been cast as of 6 p.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 07:58 PM
2 children injured after 'suspicious object' explodes in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 06:23 PM
White House: Concern remains high about North Korea nuclear test
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 06:21 PM
Man celebrates 100th birthday by casting vote for Ayelet Shaked
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 05:15 PM
US Treasury targeted by Russian hacker group last month - official
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 04:46 PM
