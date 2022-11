A 13-year-old girl was seriously injured in her head in Kiryat Arba on Thursday, according to Hadassah-University Medical Center.

She was brought to a local clinic in Kiryat Arba and later evacuated by MDA medical teams to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

While the circumstances surrounding her injury are unclear, it is currently suspected that she was hit by a stray bullet.

This is a developing story.