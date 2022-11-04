Blinken to Lapid: Concerned over violence, loss of life in West Bank

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he was concerned about recent violence, death and tensions in the West Bank in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday.

Blinkin "emphasized his deep concern over the situation in the West Bank, including heightened tensions, violence, and loss of both Israeli and Palestinian lives, and underscored the need for all parties to urgently de-escalate the situation," read a statement released by State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

The US Secretary of state also commended Israel for its free and fair elections and thanked Lapid for his work.

"The secretary reaffirmed the strength of the US-Israel bilateral relationship," said Price.