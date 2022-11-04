Eyal Hulata resigns as Israeli national security adviser - report

Israeli National Security Council head Eyal Hulata has informed Prime Minister Yair Lapid he will resign from his role following the formation of a new government, KAN News reported Friday evening.

Hulata, a former senior Mossad officer, was appointed to the role by former prime minister Naftali Bennett last July.

As per the report, incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is weighing potential replacements, which include former Israeli ambassador to the US Ron Dermer and former IDF deputy chief of staff Eyal Zamir.