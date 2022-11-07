The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Azerbaijani forces fired on Armenian combat positions - Armenia Defense Ministry

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 7, 2022 07:21

Armenian combat positions were struck by Azerbaijani forces overnight between Sunday night and Monday morning, the Armenian Defense Ministry tweeted.

The attack took place on the eastern side of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

There were no Armenian casualties from the attack.

This is a developing story.

North Korea: US-South Korea exercises were 'dangerous provocation'
By REUTERS
11/07/2022 12:31 AM
Indictment to be filed against teens who threw stones with Ahuvia Sandak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2022 07:52 PM
French president Macron congratulates Netanyahu on election victory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2022 07:02 PM
Fire in Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City extinguished
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2022 06:57 PM
New immigrant stabbed in Acre during argument
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2022 06:50 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky discusses financial aid, Iran sanctions with EU
By REUTERS
11/06/2022 04:42 PM
Naftali Bennett resigns from position of alternate prime ministers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2022 02:44 PM
Jerusalem man will be charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2022 12:50 PM
IDF to hold a military exercise in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2022 08:24 AM
Two people arrested for shooting in Tel Aviv, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2022 07:29 AM
Palestinian pelting stones at vehicles shot dead by IDF soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/05/2022 09:57 PM
Netanyahu to meet with heads of future coalition parties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/05/2022 08:28 PM
Activists glue themselves to Goya paintings in Spanish climate protest
By REUTERS
11/05/2022 06:26 PM
Seven feared dead in helicopter crash in southern Italy, police say
By REUTERS
11/05/2022 06:24 PM
IDF thwarts NIS 1.2 million drugs smuggling into Israel from Egypt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/05/2022 02:43 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by