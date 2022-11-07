Armenian combat positions were struck by Azerbaijani forces overnight between Sunday night and Monday morning, the Armenian Defense Ministry tweeted.

The attack took place on the eastern side of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Overnight Nov 6, 7 units of the #AF of #Azerbaijan opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the #Armenian combat positions located in E part of the- border zone.No casualties from the Arm side.As of 8a.m the sit on the border zone is relatively stable — MoD of Armenia (@ArmeniaMODTeam) November 7, 2022

There were no Armenian casualties from the attack.

This is a developing story.