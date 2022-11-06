Israel's Herzog to meet with party heads to pick MK to form gov't

On Wednesday of this week, President Isaac Herzog will receive the official results of the Knesset elections after which, as stipulated by law, he will begin the round of consultations with parties elected to the 25th Knesset.

Unlike similar meetings conducted by Herzog's predecessor Reuven Rivlin, these consultations are expected to proceed very quickly, as it is already known that the MK who will receive the most recommendations and who is most likely to succeed in forming a government will be former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Nonetheless, regardless of the election results, the law must be upheld, and the consultations will go ahead, though no final timetable has yet been published.

What will happen at the Israeli political party talks with the president?

On Sunday, Eyal Shviki, the director-general of the President's Office, sent invitations to the various parliamentary groups, informing them that consultations will begin on Wednesday.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the ballot box on Israel's November 2022 elections. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

The consultations will be broadcast live on social media platforms as well as on traditional broadcasting outlets.

Once the consultations are completed, Herzog will announce the name of the MK whom he will task to form a government.

Meanwhile, negotiations between Netanyahu's party Likud and its future coalition partners have already begun.