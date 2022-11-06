The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israel's Herzog to meet with party heads to pick MK to form gov't

Unlike similar meetings conducted by Herzog's predecessor, these consultations are expected to proceed very quickly as it is already known Benjamin Netanyahu will likely get the mandate.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 6, 2022 16:32
Israeli President Isaac Herzog looks on during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, not pictured, in Washington, DC, on October 25, 2022. (photo credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Israeli President Isaac Herzog looks on during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, not pictured, in Washington, DC, on October 25, 2022.
(photo credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL VIA REUTERS)

On Wednesday of this week, President Isaac Herzog will receive the official results of the Knesset elections after which, as stipulated by law, he will begin the round of consultations with parties elected to the 25th Knesset.

Unlike similar meetings conducted by Herzog's predecessor Reuven Rivlin, these consultations are expected to proceed very quickly, as it is already known that the MK who will receive the most recommendations and who is most likely to succeed in forming a government will be former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Nonetheless, regardless of the election results, the law must be upheld, and the consultations will go ahead, though no final timetable has yet been published.

What will happen at the Israeli political party talks with the president?

On Sunday, Eyal Shviki, the director-general of the President's Office, sent invitations to the various parliamentary groups, informing them that consultations will begin on Wednesday.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the ballot box on Israel's November 2022 elections. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO) Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the ballot box on Israel's November 2022 elections. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

The consultations will be broadcast live on social media platforms as well as on traditional broadcasting outlets.

Once the consultations are completed, Herzog will announce the name of the MK whom he will task to form a government.

Meanwhile, negotiations between Netanyahu's party Likud and its future coalition partners have already begun.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu isaac herzog israeli politics Israel Elections prime minister
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
5

Kanye West alleges Jewish doctor might have wanted him dead

Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by