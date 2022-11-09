The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Putin ally Patrushev travels to Iran for talks - TASS

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 08:37

Russia's powerful Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev was in Tehran on Wednesday for consultations with Iranian officials on security matters, the TASS news agency reported.

"In Tehran, Patrushev will hold scheduled Russian-Iranian security consultations with the participation of Security Council experts and representatives from both countries' ministries and agencies," TASS cited the Russian Security Council's press service as saying.

The visit comes as allegations that Iran has supplied "kamikaze" drones to Russia to support Moscow's invasion of Ukraine remain in focus. Over the weekend, Tehran acknowledged for the first time it had sent a "small number" of drones to Moscow, but said they were shipped before the war began.

Kyiv and the West say Russia has used the Iranian drones to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure in a series of attacks over the last weeks that have forced Ukraine to install rolling blackouts in major cities, including Kyiv, to preserve power.

Democrat John Fetterman defeats Republican Mehmet Oz - report
By REUTERS
11/09/2022 08:31 AM
Rep. party picks up House seats from Dems; 75% of races called
By REUTERS
11/09/2022 07:42 AM
Democrat Shapiro defeats Republican Mastriano in Pennsylvania gov. race
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2022 06:03 AM
Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay launch attempt of moon rocket
By REUTERS
11/09/2022 04:55 AM
Three dead after earthquake of magnitude 6.6 strikes Nepal
By REUTERS
11/09/2022 02:41 AM
IDF forces fired at suspicious car in Gilboa after hearing gunfire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2022 01:06 AM
Earthquake drills: sirens to sound in Haifa on Wednesday morning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2022 11:36 PM
Under-fire UK minister Gavin Williamson resigns amid probe
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 10:24 PM
US approves potential sale of missiles, equipment to Belgium
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 10:16 PM
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to expedite negotiations in Washington talks
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 09:51 PM
Palestinian terrorists threaten Jews preparing to visit Joseph's Tomb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2022 09:02 PM
Turkey's Erdogan expects 'concrete steps' from Sweden to join NATO
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 06:41 PM
Migrant ship headed to France after Italy refused its entry
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 06:05 PM
American citizen killed in kidnapping attempt in Iraq, US confirms
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 04:45 PM
UK, Israel will work together despite right-wing radicals - UK minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2022 03:43 PM
