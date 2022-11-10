Iran's FM warns German counterpart against issuing sanctions

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Thursday lashed out at German counterpart Annalene Baerbock for comments made on Iran's ongoing nationwide protests, calling them "provocative, interventionist and undiplomatic."

Late on Wednesday, the German foreign minister reaffirmed that Germany and the European Union are working on issuing the next package of sanctions against the Islamic Republic. Baerbock added that she is working to hold a special session on Iran in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

In response, Amirabdollahian warned that the Iranian regime's response to such actions will be "proportionate and firm.

"Provocative, interventions and undiplomatic stances don't signal sophistication and wisdom," the Iranian foreign minister wrote. "Germany can choose engagement to address shared challenges - or confrontation."