Macron leaves open chance of EU labeling IRGC as terror org.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday more targeted European Union sanctions on Iranian officials would be adopted and he left the door open to the bloc designating Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) a terrorist organization.

"We are several who are pushing for targeted sanctions, especially on pasdaran (IRGC) and people in the regime," Macron told France Inter radio in an interview."

When asked whether he would support designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization, Macron said as things developed the question needed to be looked at.