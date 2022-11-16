Teenager from northern Israel indicted for joining ISIS

A 16-year-old from northern Israel was indicted on Wednesday for joining ISIS, according to the Haifa District of the State Attorney's Office.

The teenager was interrogated by the Shin Bet and it was found that he had become increasingly interested in ISIS since 2020 and had begun communicating with ISIS operatives in order to swear allegiance to the terrorist organization.

In 2021, the teenager swore allegiance to the group and continued to keep in contact with members of ISIS. He also received and shared material on how to make explosives and poison. Throughout last year and this year, the teenager attempted to convince his friends to join ISIS, although they refused to do so.