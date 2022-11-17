Security forces arrest 13 wanted persons in West Bank

IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces operated in several locations throughout the West Bank, arresting 13 wanted persons on Tuesday night.

During an arrest of three individuals in the village of Jilbon, security forces located IDF uniforms, a military vest, weapon parts and ammunition.

While arresting of a man suspected of involvement in terrorist activity in Nablus, shots were fired at operating security forces.

During the night's activities, Border Police officers identified two suspicious vehicles near the village of Ojah. In one of the vehicles, 13 M-16 weapon parts and approximately NIS 52,000 were found, which were suspected to be destined for terrorism. The five wanted persons who were in the vehicles were arrested.

No casualties to Israeli forces were reported, the suspects who were arrested, and the weapons, munitions and money that were confiscated were transferred for further processing.