BREAKING NEWS

Iran's IRGC arrests 'terrorist team' moving weapons to protesters

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 18, 2022 18:09

Iranian intelligence forces arrested what it called a "terrorist team" connected to the nationwide riots across the country, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said on Friday, according to Iranian state media.

The group reportedly captured by IRGC forces is suspected of transferring weaponry and ammunition to armed protesters inside Iran. 

During the arrest, 20 grenades were discovered and confiscated, as per local reports, which further claimed that the suspected confessed to plans to use said grenades in protests.

US sanctions target Russian involvement in Guatemala's mining sector
By REUTERS
11/18/2022 05:50 PM
Gantz: It is critical to stop the spread of Iranian influence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2022 12:24 PM
Rock-throwing in Abu Tor, two lightly injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2022 10:32 AM
South Korea, US hold joint air force firing drills
By REUTERS
11/18/2022 09:59 AM
Attempted stabbing foiled near Kiryat Arba, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2022 08:32 AM
Pope Francis says Vatican ready to mediate to end Ukraine conflict
By REUTERS
11/18/2022 08:25 AM
Harris to convene leaders meeting over N.Korea missile launch - report
By REUTERS
11/18/2022 07:57 AM
Palestinian gunmen fire at IDF troops near Tulkarm
By Walla!
11/18/2022 06:07 AM
North Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile - S.Korea
By REUTERS
11/18/2022 04:09 AM
Shas submits bill to allow appointment of Arye Deri
By Walla!
11/17/2022 11:54 PM
IDF confirms soldier killed in southern Israel car crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2022 09:24 PM
Lahav 433 unit to take over Thau probe as rabbis come forward
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2022 08:32 PM
Biden's team warily welcomes Trump's 2024 presidential run
By REUTERS
11/17/2022 06:42 PM
Canadian police charge man with terrorism over alleged plot to overthrow Haitian government
By REUTERS
11/17/2022 05:19 PM
Shooting reported at West Bank crossing, none injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2022 04:52 PM
