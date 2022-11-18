Iran's IRGC arrests 'terrorist team' moving weapons to protesters

Iranian intelligence forces arrested what it called a "terrorist team" connected to the nationwide riots across the country, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said on Friday, according to Iranian state media.

The group reportedly captured by IRGC forces is suspected of transferring weaponry and ammunition to armed protesters inside Iran.

During the arrest, 20 grenades were discovered and confiscated, as per local reports, which further claimed that the suspected confessed to plans to use said grenades in protests.