Iran targets dissident sites in Iraqi Kurdistan with missiles, drones

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted the headquarters of "dissident groups" in Iraqi Kurdistan in the early hours of Monday with drones and missiles, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The Revolutionary Guards have attacked Iranian Kurdish militant opposition bases in Iraq's Kurdish region since the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on September 16 triggered nationwide unrest.

Iran has accused Iraq-based Kurdish militants of fomenting the unrest and threatened strikes against armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents.

The IRGC struck military bases in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, aiming to destroy sites that were partly destroyed in previous attacks, Fars added.

Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an IRGC ground forces military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 17, 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Condemnation of the attack

The US Central Command condemned the attack in a statement on Monday.