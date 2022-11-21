The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Smotrich agrees to Finance Ministry, but with control over the West Bank

RZP reportedly turned down an idea that surfaced in recent days to negotiate directly with Shas over the Finance and Religious Affairs Ministries, with the Likud promising to accept any outcome.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2022 08:24

Updated: NOVEMBER 21, 2022 10:25
Religious Zionist party head MK Bezalel Smotrich speaks at the plenium hall during memorial ceremony marking 27 years since the assassination of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on November 6, 2022 (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
Religious Zionist party head MK Bezalel Smotrich speaks at the plenium hall during memorial ceremony marking 27 years since the assassination of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on November 6, 2022
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

Religious Zionist Party (RZP) chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich told the Likud that he is willing to give up on his demand to be defense minister if he receives the Finance Ministry with additional responsibilities that usually belong to the defense minister, KAN reported.

The specific defense responsibilities that Smotrich demanded to be transferred to him were those relating to civil administration in the West Bank, including taking over COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories) and responsibility for enforcing the law in open spaces.

Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri, who has also demanded the Finance Ministry, has not indicated that he would be willing to bow out to Smotrich.

Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir announced yesterday that it was breaking off negotiations with the Likud after it reneged on a prior commitment to give Otzma the Development of the Periphery, Negev and Galilee Ministry.

"Strengthening the Negev, Galilee and periphery is an election promise of ours, and we were elected to implement our promises," the party said in a statement, quoting "senior members."  

Then-head of the National Union party MK Betzalel Smotrich and attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir attend Otzma Yehudit party's election campaign event in Bat Yam on April 06, 2019. (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)Then-head of the National Union party MK Betzalel Smotrich and attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir attend Otzma Yehudit party's election campaign event in Bat Yam on April 06, 2019. (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

"[We were elected] not to receive jobs but to care for the residents of Beersheba, Netivot, Ashkelon, and Sderot, as well as the periphery in the Galilee – it is in our souls," the party said.

Smotrich's party said it will only negotiate with Likud

RZP reportedly turned down an idea that surfaced in recent days to negotiate directly with Shas over the Finance and Religious Affairs Ministries, with the Likud promising to accept any outcome. RZP reportedly said it will negotiate only with the Likud.

Monday was initially tagged as the day on which the incoming coalition was supposed to replace Knesset Speaker MK Mickey Levy likely with a member of the Likud. However, RZP reportedly refused to cooperate since it opposed the appointment of Hadash-Ta'al MK Ahmad Tibi as one of the deputy speakers.

Tibi agreed last week to give up one of his party's two seats on the interim Knesset Finance Committee in exchange for becoming one of the deputy speakers.

Replacing the Knesset Speaker is a necessary step for the incoming coalition to control the pace of legislation. Yisrael Hayom reported on Monday morning that Shas was upset with RZP since it wanted to begin the process to change the law so that Deri can serve as a minister. Deri received a suspended jail sentence in January.

If the Central Election Committee (CEC) head, High Court justice Yitzhak Amit, decides that Deri's actions included moral turpitude, Deri will be barred from serving as a minister for seven years. Shas, therefore, wants to change the law so that it only applies to actual, and not suspended, jail sentences.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



