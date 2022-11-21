The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Yoav Galant appointed new Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chief

He said that the FADC's role is to make sure that the IDF, Mossad, Shin Bet and foreign affairs apparatus maintain Israeli security and foreign affairs interests.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2022 14:52
Yoav Galant at cabinet meeting on March 17th, 2019 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Yoav Galant at cabinet meeting on March 17th, 2019
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Likud MK and former IDF Maj. Gen. (res.) Yoav Galant was appointed on Monday as the new temporary chief of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee (FADC), replacing Ram Ben Barak as the new coalition takes control of various aspects of the Knesset.

It is unclear whether Galant will remain in that post or may be promoted to become the next defense minister, if and when the coalition succeeds at also forming a new government.

Galant said, "the threats on Israeli security and efforts to keep it safe...don't stop for a moment and are not dependent on the politics of the moment. The security challenges are complex and the many tasks and different fronts are diverse."

He said that the FADC's role is to make sure that the IDF, Mossad, Shin Bet and foreign affairs apparatus maintain Israeli security and foreign affairs interests.

Incoming FADC

The incoming FADC chief said that he will ensure the committee assists the various crucial bodies it supervises to the best of its ability.

Minister of Construction and Housing Yoav Galant at the Maariv Leaders Conference (credit: SIVAN FARAG)Minister of Construction and Housing Yoav Galant at the Maariv Leaders Conference (credit: SIVAN FARAG)

Ben Barak and other opposition members voted against Galant, but he said that this was principled opposition to the way the new coalition is conducting the various committees, whereas he said that he viewed Galant as being an excellent candidate for the role.



Tags Defense Ministry foreign affairs yoav galant security
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

Qatar won't allow any cooked Kosher food or public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
5

Why do men touch their crotches so much?

Working from bed - a man works from home with a laptop in bed.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by