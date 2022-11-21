Yoav Galant appointed new Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chief

Likud MK and former IDF Maj. Gen. (res.) Yoav Galant was appointed on Monday as the new temporary chief of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee (FADC), replacing Ram Ben Barak as the new coalition takes control of various aspects of the Knesset.

It is unclear whether Galant will remain in that post or may be promoted to become the next defense minister, if and when the coalition succeeds at also forming a new government.

Galant said, "the threats on Israeli security and efforts to keep it safe...don't stop for a moment and are not dependent on the politics of the moment. The security challenges are complex and the many tasks and different fronts are diverse."

He said that the FADC's role is to make sure that the IDF, Mossad, Shin Bet and foreign affairs apparatus maintain Israeli security and foreign affairs interests.

Incoming FADC

The incoming FADC chief said that he will ensure the committee assists the various crucial bodies it supervises to the best of its ability.

Minister of Construction and Housing Yoav Galant at the Maariv Leaders Conference (credit: SIVAN FARAG)

Ben Barak and other opposition members voted against Galant, but he said that this was principled opposition to the way the new coalition is conducting the various committees, whereas he said that he viewed Galant as being an excellent candidate for the role.