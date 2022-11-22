The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Modeling agent Shai Avital to be extradited to Israel

The disgraced modeling agent was arrested in Amsterdam earlier this year in a joint operation by the intelligence divisions of the Dutch and Israel Police.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2022 14:10

Updated: NOVEMBER 22, 2022 14:19
Israeli modeling agent Shai Avital (C) poses for a picture with Israeli models during an event on a rooftop in Tel Aviv, on September 17, 2017 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Israeli modeling agent Shai Avital (C) poses for a picture with Israeli models during an event on a rooftop in Tel Aviv, on September 17, 2017
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Israeli modeling agent Shai Avital, who is suspected of committing multiple sexual offenses, will be extradited to Israel following a decision by a Dutch court on Tuesday.

Israel's International Department of the State Attorney’s Office filed an extradition request with the Netherlands authorities back in September of this year for modeling agent Shai Avital, who has been under investigation by the Israel Police since July 2021 for sexual offenses.

The request is based on a temporary warrant to have Avital stand trial in Israel on crimes alleged by two complainants.

In August, the disgraced modeling agent was arrested in Amsterdam as part of a joint operation by the intelligence divisions of the Dutch and Israel Police. Israeli officers conducted the investigation with the assistance of Interpol, claiming the arrest itself “went through calmly and without incident.”

“Any wanted suspects that are outside of Israel that receive an international arrest warrant will be arrested anywhere in the world,” said Sub-Commissioner Dror Asraf, head of the Intelligence Division in the Investigations and Intelligence Department.

This is a developing story.



