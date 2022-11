Russian air defenses were activated in the northern Crimean city of Armiansk on Friday morning, according to Russian state media.

City administration head Vasily Telizhenko told TASS that explosions were heard in the vicinity of the city.

Telizhenko on Telegram assured residents that the defenses were working, and urged them to remain calm. He denied to TASS reports that there would be evacuations, saying such reports were the results of Ukrainian disinformation campaigns.