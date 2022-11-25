The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Three people attack nurse, police in Jerusalem hospital

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2022 15:34

Three people were arrested  for attacking a nurse and police officers at the Hadassah-University Medical Center in Mount Scopus on Friday afternoon, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

The police was called to the scene after the three people, who are related to a patient who was receiving life-saving care, began to act erratically and disrupted the order in the hospital, attacking a nurse in the process.

When the police officers arrived on the scene, they were attacked too and needed to call for backup which had to use force to overpower the assailants.

"We cannot stand for the severe chaos in the emergency room and the harming of the teams that is saving lives regardless of their physical health and their feelings," said Hadassah Director-General Prof. Yoram Weiss. "At this time, we're embracing those who were heart and are traumatized. We are thanking our partners in the Israel Police for restoring the order to the place together with the hospital guards. 



