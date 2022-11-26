The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel Police find pipe bomb near Jerusalem's Bridge of Strings

The explosive device was discovered during proactive searches conducted by police officers following the Jerusalem twin bombings.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 26, 2022 11:42

Updated: NOVEMBER 26, 2022 12:05
Israel Police bomb disposal units work to defuse a pipe bomb found near Jerusalem's Bridge of Strings on November 26, 2022 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israel Police bomb disposal units work to defuse a pipe bomb found near Jerusalem's Bridge of Strings on November 26, 2022
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Israel Police bomb disposal units located and deactivated a small pipe bomb found near the Bridge of Strings in Jerusalem on Saturday morning.

The explosive device, which was found on a road near the entrance to the Israeli capital, was discovered during proactive searches conducted by Jerusalem District Police officers following the Jerusalem twin bombings on Wednesday which killed one Israeli and wounded 19 others.

Shortly after the discovery of the pipe bomb, police officers at the scene closed the city's entrance and exit roads in the area as bomb disposal units worked to defuse the device.

Jerusalem police district head Doron Turgeman praised the bomb disposal units' "vigilance and professionalism" in identifying the suspicious device located in a public area, a police statement read.

Israel Police bomb disposal units work to defuse a pipe bomb found near Jerusalem's Bridge of Strings on November 26, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) Israel Police bomb disposal units work to defuse a pipe bomb found near Jerusalem's Bridge of Strings on November 26, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

"The bomb disposal unit's work this morning is proof of the various threats we contend with," Turgeman was quoted as saying. "More than anything, it illustrated the need to remain alert and vigilant.

Turgeman also ordered to resume all operational, investigative and intelligence activities in regard to security threats in the city. "We will continue to operate with increased policing forces in the city to preserve the security and safety of Jerusalem's residents and visitors."

The pipe bomb was taken from the scene for further testing as police announced an investigation into the severe security threat in Jerusalem, only days following the deadly bombings near the Central Bus Station.

The Jerusalem twin bombings

On Wednesday, two explosions, one at the entrance to the city near the Central Bus Station and the other in the Ramot neighborhood, occurred at bus stops during rush hour. The explosive devices were said to have been placed in bags left at the stations.

The bombs were detonated remotely and were reportedly packed with nails and bolts to maximum casualties. One bus that was near the scene of the first attack was riddled with holes, showing the dispersion of shrapnel.



