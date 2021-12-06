The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bomb disposal team called when UK man turns up at hospital with WWII munition in his backside

The man claims to have slipped and landed on a piece of his military memorabilia collection.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2021 03:47
Gloucestershire Royal Hospital (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Gloucestershire Royal Hospital
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The bomb disposal squad was called on Thursday when a patient arrived at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with a mortar shell stuck inside his buttocks. 
The man is reported to be an avid collector of military memorabilia and claims that the incident occurred as the result of him slipping and falling onto the 6cm by 17cm piece.
Upon realizing that he was unable to remove the object on his own, he went to the hospital where the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was brought in to ensure the safety of everyone present.
Local news outlet Gloucestershire Live described the shell as having been "used by the Royal Artillery in the Second World War as anti-tank rounds, though it would later also be used by British tanks in North Africa."
BBC reported that hospital staff was able to remove the munition before the bomb disposal squad was called, and the police said in a statement that the weapon was not live and “therefore not a danger to the public.”
World War II Ammunition (credit: Wikimedia Commons) World War II Ammunition (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said in a statement regarding the situation that "As with any incident involving munitions, the relevant safety protocols were followed to ensure that there was no risk to patients, staff or visitors at any time."
The patient was discharged and is expected to make a full recovery.


Tags United Kingdom world war ii weapons
