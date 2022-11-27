Erdogan says Turkish, Egyptian ministers to meet in process of building ties

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in comments broadcast on Sunday that a process of building relations with Egypt will start with ministers of the two countries meeting and that the talks would develop from there.

After years of tension between the two countries, Erdogan shook hands with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Qatar last week in what was described in an Egyptian presidency statement as a new start in bilateral relations between them.

Erdogan said the two of them had spoken for around half an hour to 45 minutes at that meeting.