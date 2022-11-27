The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Erdogan says Turkish, Egyptian ministers to meet in process of building ties

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 27, 2022 20:46

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in comments broadcast on Sunday that a process of building relations with Egypt will start with ministers of the two countries meeting and that the talks would develop from there.

After years of tension between the two countries, Erdogan shook hands with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Qatar last week in what was described in an Egyptian presidency statement as a new start in bilateral relations between them.

Erdogan said the two of them had spoken for around half an hour to 45 minutes at that meeting.

PA seized dozens of kilograms of explosives in Jenin - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2022 09:07 PM
Militants attack hotel used by officials in Somalia's capital
By REUTERS
11/27/2022 08:09 PM
Bus driver lightly injured by stone throwing in east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2022 05:14 PM
Gas prices to rise to about NIS 7 on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2022 04:21 PM
IDF prevents drug smuggling op. worth NIS 720,000 on Egyptian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2022 03:41 PM
Man arrested for beating wife with stick
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2022 12:48 PM
Motorcyclist dies in accident near Kfar Shmaryahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2022 11:25 AM
Man arrested for abusing his family, threatening wife with a knife
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2022 11:17 AM
Operation Break the Wave: 5 arrested in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2022 08:51 AM
Shas's Deri decides to serve as interior, health minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2022 09:02 PM
Israel Railways to resume operations at midnight after malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2022 08:47 PM
Israel Police searching for missing 7-year-old girl
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2022 04:25 PM
Fire breaks out near World Cup stadium in Qatar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2022 03:47 PM
Zelensky’s chief of staff says Russia 'will pay' for Soviet-era famine
By REUTERS
11/26/2022 11:12 AM
Musk says he will support DeSantis if Florida governor runs for president
By REUTERS
11/26/2022 05:21 AM
