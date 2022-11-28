Three Druze IDF soldiers were arrested on suspicion of being involved in an incident in which an explosive was thrown at a Palestinian home on Sunday night, according to the IDF Spokesperson Unit.

The IDF is investigating the incident, and suspect that the incident was in response to the kidnapping of Tiran Ferro's body last week.

The three were reportedly recognized by a Palestinian who saw them in the area and reported them to the IDF.

Ferro was critically injured in a car accident on Wednesday last week near Jenin and was taken to a Palestinian hospital where he died, and his body was taken by gunmen. His body was returned the next day after intense negotiations involving the IDF, Palestinian Authority and other countries in the region.

The kidnapping sparked much protest from the Israeli Druze communities with some demonstrators threatening to enter Jenin and take Ferro by force. Photos were even circulated on social media of armed men in masks and body armor.

Edri Fero (center), the uncle of Tiran Fero the 18-year-old Israeli who was killed in a car accident in the Palestinian Authority's territories and whose body was kidnapped is seen in Daliyat al-Karmel on November 23, 2022. (credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)

Druze avenge the kidnapping

In another incident that police suspect was an act of revenge, three Palestinian workers were kidnapped near Hebron. They were found nearby soon after with signs of having been beaten. Police are investigating the incident.