Palestinians kidnap body of Israeli killed in crash near Jenin

The Israeli citizen entered the Jenin area with another Israeli through the Gilboa Crossing and was killed in a car accident.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 01:11

Updated: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 01:48
Palestinian gunmen and mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian Islamic Jihad activist Matin dabaya, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, during his funeral in Jenin, in the West Bank, October 14, 2022. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinian gunmen and mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian Islamic Jihad activist Matin dabaya, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, during his funeral in Jenin, in the West Bank, October 14, 2022.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Palestinians stole the body of a young Israeli who was killed in a car crash near Jenin on Tuesday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The Israeli citizen entered the Jenin area with another Israeli through the Gilboa Crossing and was ultimately killed in a car accident. The other citizen is in serious condition and has been transferred for further treatment in Israel.

The Israeli killed in the accident is reportedly an 18-year-old Druze teenager named Tiran Ferro from Daliat el-Karmel in northern Israel.

The IDF stressed that it expects the body to be returned to the family.

IDF raid on Jenin, October 14, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF raid on Jenin, October 14, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Despite the boy reportedly being a high-school student, Palestinian media claimed that he was an IDF soldier.

Initial reports indicate that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad-affiliated Jenin Brigade was the terrorist group that kidnapped the Israeli's body.



