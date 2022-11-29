Ambassador Herzog congratulates US win over Iran in the FIFA World Cup

Israel's ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog congratulated the US men's national soccer team for their win against Iran, 1-0, at the last fixture of the FIFA World Cup group stage on Tuesday night.

Ambassador Herzog wrote on Twitter: "What a victory! Congratulations to the US team on their win over Iran in the World Cup!

"The Iranian team fought well, but we should not lose sight of the real fight of the brave Iranian people for basic freedoms & dignity against a brutal regime, & strengthen our support for them."

The US team has qualified for the knockout stage of the World Cup as the result of the win against Iran and will play against the Netherlands on Saturday, December 3 at 5 p.m. IST.