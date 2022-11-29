The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ambassador Herzog congratulates US win over Iran in the FIFA World Cup

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2022 23:54

Updated: NOVEMBER 29, 2022 23:58

Israel's ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog congratulated the US men's national soccer team for their win against Iran, 1-0, at the last fixture of the FIFA World Cup group stage on Tuesday night. 

Ambassador Herzog wrote on Twitter: "What a victory! Congratulations to the US team on their win over Iran in the World Cup!

"The Iranian team fought well, but we should not lose sight of the real fight of the brave Iranian people for basic freedoms & dignity against a brutal regime, & strengthen our support for them."

The US team has qualified for the knockout stage of the World Cup as the result of the win against Iran and will play against the Netherlands on Saturday, December 3 at 5 p.m. IST.

New Keshet series to star Lior Raz, Rotem Sela
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/29/2022 11:48 PM
Salmonella found in Sabar hummus, Osem announces recall
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/29/2022 09:58 PM
Medvedev warns NATO over supplying Ukraine with Patriot systems
By REUTERS
11/29/2022 07:52 PM
US House Republican leader says no place for antisemitism
By REUTERS
11/29/2022 07:27 PM
Gantz discusses Israel-Turkey relations with Turkish defense minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/29/2022 07:15 PM
Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/29/2022 05:51 PM
Border Police arrest terrorism suspect in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/29/2022 05:45 PM
Russia warns US that deeper involvement in Ukraine brings growing risks
By REUTERS
11/29/2022 04:02 PM
2 Palestinians killed, multiple injured in clashes near Hebron - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/29/2022 08:07 AM
Ukrainian couple describe months under ground amid Russian attacks
By REUTERS
11/29/2022 01:33 AM
Iran's future on UN women's rights body to be decided Dec. 14
By REUTERS
11/29/2022 01:04 AM
White House: US supports Chinese people's right to peaceful protest
By REUTERS
11/28/2022 10:21 PM
Three Jews arrested in Iran in relation to the protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2022 08:52 PM
Man threatens woman with knife in central Israel road rage fight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2022 08:16 PM
NATO must push on with plan to reinforce eastern flank-Romania president
By REUTERS
11/28/2022 06:03 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by