2 police officers lightly injured in riot near Rachel's Tomb

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2022 18:27

A police officer was lightly injured by an explosive device that was thrown at him during a riot near Rachel's Tomb in the West Bank on Monday evening, according to the Israel Police Spokesperson's office.

The injured officer was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem. A second officer was lightly wounded and treated on the spot.

Border Police officers were called to the scene after around 40 people started a riot in the Aida refugee camp near Rachel's Tomb.

The rioters blocked roads and threw an explosive device and stones at the officers.

The officers responded with riot-dispersal measures.

German city of Dusseldorf closes off old town after threat - spokesperso
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 06:17 PM
40% of Kyiv region without electricity after Russian attacks- governor
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 04:55 PM
Car hit by Jerusalem Light Rail, driver moderately injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2022 04:53 PM
Russia's Putin visits Crimea bridge - reports
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 04:33 PM
Putin signs law expanding Russia's rules against 'LGBT propaganda'
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 03:38 PM
Two killed in Russian missile strikes in Ukraine - senior official
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 03:03 PM
Finnish parliament to hold NATO vote while awaiting Hungary, Turkey decisions
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 12:21 PM
More than 2,500 dead seals wash up on Russia's Caspian coast
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 12:14 PM
UAE, Ukraine to start talks on bilateral trade deal - statement
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 11:05 AM
Nine killed in shelling of Russian-held town in eastern Ukraine - TASS
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 10:24 AM
Discharged soldiers able to withdraw professional training deposit again
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2022 10:09 AM
China says it will maintain 'mutually beneficial' energy relations with Russia - RIA
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 09:48 AM
UAE president visits Qatar in sign of thaw
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 09:23 AM
Three killed in fuel tanker explosion at Russian airfield
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 09:11 AM
Second Israeli arrested in connection to Holon road rage murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2022 06:17 PM
