2 police officers lightly injured in riot near Rachel's Tomb

A police officer was lightly injured by an explosive device that was thrown at him during a riot near Rachel's Tomb in the West Bank on Monday evening, according to the Israel Police Spokesperson's office.

The injured officer was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem. A second officer was lightly wounded and treated on the spot.

Border Police officers were called to the scene after around 40 people started a riot in the Aida refugee camp near Rachel's Tomb.

The rioters blocked roads and threw an explosive device and stones at the officers.

The officers responded with riot-dispersal measures.