Jewish-Ukrainian soldier killed in combat with Russia

Jewish-Ukrainian soldier Vladislav Shain was killed in combat against Russia, the Jewish community in Ukraine announced on Thursday.

Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman, one of the chief rabbis of Ukraine, stated "Vladislav gave his life in defense of his people. He fought heroically from the very beginning of the invasion. I send my condolences to his family, and pray together with all the Jews of Ukraine for the recovery of the wounded and an end to the bloodshed. I once again call on the world to intervene in achieving a ceasefire. The situation in Ukraine is difficult and in many places there is no electricity, water, food and there is a shortage of medicine."