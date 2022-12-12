Shootings, explosion in Kabul building housing foreigners, Taliban reports

Armed men opened fire on Monday inside a building in central Kabul that housed some foreigners, two Taliban sources told Reuters, in the latest violence to hit the country as it tries to stabilize after the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. Residents of the Shahr-e-Naw area in Kabul said shootings continued in the area after a powerful explosion.

A spokesperson for Afghanistan's interior ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Residents of the area said the attack was carried out at a building where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay.

The Chinese embassy in Kabul did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Several bombing and shooting attacks have taken place in Afghanistan in recent months, some of which have been claimed by Islamic State militants.

The Islamist Taliban, who seized power after US-led foreign forces withdrew in August 2021, have said they are focused on securing the country.