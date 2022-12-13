Bus driver indicted for hitting South African pedestrian, killing her

The Central District Attorney's Office submitted an indictment on Tuesday against a bus driver for causing the death of Naomi Nathan, a South African olah who was hit by the bus while crossing the street.

Nathan was killed in September when Iman Mansour, a 49-year-old bus driver from Tira, drove into her on a crosswalk in what is seen in the indictment as an incident of negligent driving.

Naomi Nathan, a South African olah who was tragically killed in a bus accident in September 2022 (credit: Shlomi Shalmoni)

According to the indictment, Mansour turned the bus into a wide curve at an intersection in Ra'anana, running over Nathan and dragging her for several meters under the bus. Mansour, during his investigation, claimed that he did not see the pedestrian on the crosswalk.

Nathan was a significant member of Ra'anana's South African community. Ra'anana is known as a town vastly populated by new immigrants who find comfort in the communities already there.