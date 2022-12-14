Shots were fired at IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces during an arrest operation of 15 wanted persons throughout the West Bank overnight.

During the arrest of two wanted persons in Nablus, shots were fired at operating forces who returned fire. No casualties were reported.

While arresting four more suspects wanted for involvement in terrorist activities in the villages of Arbona and Kfar Rei and in Tul Karem stones were thrown at security forces, who responded with non-lethal measures while gunshots were heard in the area. In addition, the forces confiscated firearms used for hunting.

Additionally, stones were thrown at Israeli forces during the arrest of two wanted persons in the villages of Bidou and El Mo'air. No casualties were reported throughout the night.