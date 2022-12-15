Israeli-Saudi peace can solve Palestinian conflict, Netanyahu says

A normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia could be part of a new peace initiative that can resolve the conflict between the Jewish state and the Palestinians, incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday in an extensive video interview with the Dubai-based Al Arabiya English.

"I think we can end the Arab-Israeli conflict and achieve peace with the Palestinians, we just have to be creative about it," he said.

"I look forward to discussing this with Arab leaders and the Palestinians themselves," he said.

Assuaging fears on Israel's incoming far-right government

Netanyahu spoke amid rising international fears about the impact the new government he seeks to form with far-right coalition partners would have on Israel's relations with the Palestinians and with its Arab neighbors.

He referenced Saudi Arabia specifically, just one week after Israel's President Isaac Herzog visited Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, where he discussed the possibility of Israeli-Saudi ties.