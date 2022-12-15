The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Israeli-Saudi peace can solve Palestinian conflict, Netanyahu says

Netanyahu spoke amid rising international fears about the impact the new government he seeks to form with far-right coalition partners would have on Israel's relations.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2022 19:27

Updated: DECEMBER 15, 2022 20:13
AN ECSTATIC Benjamin Netanyahu greets Likud supporters celebrating the election victory last month. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
AN ECSTATIC Benjamin Netanyahu greets Likud supporters celebrating the election victory last month.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

A normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia could be part of a new peace initiative that can resolve the conflict between the Jewish state and the Palestinians, incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday in an extensive video interview with the Dubai-based Al Arabiya English.  

"I think we can end the Arab-Israeli conflict and achieve peace with the Palestinians, we just have to be creative about it," he said.

"I look forward to discussing this with Arab leaders and the Palestinians themselves," he said.

Assuaging fears on Israel's incoming far-right government

Netanyahu spoke amid rising international fears about the impact the new government he seeks to form with far-right coalition partners would have on Israel's relations with the Palestinians and with its Arab neighbors.

Saudi Arabia fans celebrate outside the stadium after the match with Argentina, November 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH) Saudi Arabia fans celebrate outside the stadium after the match with Argentina, November 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)

He referenced Saudi Arabia specifically, just one week after Israel's President Isaac Herzog visited Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, where he discussed the possibility of Israeli-Saudi ties. 



